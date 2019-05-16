Televangelist Pat Robertson: Alabama’s Anti-Abortion Legislation Has ‘Gone Too Far’

Televangelist Pat Robertson thinks Alabama’s new anti-abortion legislation is “extreme” and that the state has “gone too far,” AL.com reports. “It’s an extreme law, and they want to challenge Roe v. Wade, but my humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose,” said the evangelical TV preacher in an interview Wednesday on The 700 Club. “The Alabama case, God bless them, they’re trying to do something, but I don’t think that’s the case that I’d want to bring to the Supreme Court.” Robertson, who has previously spoken out against abortion, made the remark the same day Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the near-total abortion ban into law. The legislation—which does not allow exceptions for cases of rape and incest—criminalizes abortions throughout all stages of pregnancy, and makes performing the procedure a felony.