Tennessee Cop Arrested After Punching a Handcuffed Driver in the Groin
A Tennessee cop has been arrested and charged after he assaulted a man who was caught speeding, including punching him in the groin while he was handcuffed. Highway patrol troopers tried to stop the speeding truck driver in November but the man tried to evade the officers and crashed. After he caught up to the driver and handcuffed him, Officer Sammy Allen allegedly choked him twice and punched him in the groin. An excessive force investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to an indictment for Allen on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault. The 32-year-old cop was released on $15,000 bail on Friday after turning himself in.