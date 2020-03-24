CHEAT SHEET
Tennessee Woman Accused of Killing Her Grandparents
Read it at The Jackson Sun
A Tennessee woman was arrested on Monday and charged in the deaths of her grandparents, whose bodies were found inside their home, The Jackson Sun reports. Katelyn Taylor, 28, was charged with two counts of two counts of criminal homicide after the Camden Police Department found her grandparents—82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel—dead at around 7:40 a.m. Monday during a welfare check. Officials were called to the scene after police were notified that one of the home’s residents had not shown up to work. When their bodies were found, all of the house’s doors were still locked and cars were parked in the garage. Taylor’s bond was reportedly set to $500,000.