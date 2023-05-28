Feral Creature Attacking People in Northern Florida Revealed to Be Housecat
HISSED OFF
A feral cat is on the loose in a northern Florida community, evading local authorities after two attacks that sent two people to the emergency room. “During two separate incidents, residents exercising and walking on 174th Street were attacked by a feral cat,” the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday. “Both residents received injuries serious enough that they had to seek medical treatment at local hospitals.” According to the post, local animal control set traps in the areas of the attacks, but attempts to locate the cat have been “unsuccessful at this time.” Little information is known about the felonious feline—the sheriff’s office says it’s not able to determine if the cat is truly wild or an escaped housecat, possibly infested with rabies, until it is caught.