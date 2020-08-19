Terrorist Deliberately Rammed Into Vehicles on Berlin Highway, Prosecutors Say
HIT AND RUN
Multiple deliberate crashes on a Berlin highway Tuesday night were part of an Islamist-motivated terrorist attack, according to German prosecutors. Police overpowered and detained a 30-year-old Iraqi-born man Tuesday night after he allegedly rammed his car into several vehicles on the highway that bisects the German capital. The suspect threatened that his car contained a dangerous substance, but a search of the vehicle found only work tools. The crashes have left six people wounded, three seriously, and closed the highway, stranding some 300 people who had to leave on foot. ITV News reports that prosecutors told German news agencies: “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack.” As of Wednesday morning, the suspect remains in police custody.