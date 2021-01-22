Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Biden Admin for 100-Day Deportation Pause
‘KEN PAXTON BEING KEN PAXTON’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration for putting a temporary stop to deportations for some immigrants. The Department of Homeland Security released a memo on Wednesday that promises to halt deportations for 100 days. But the memo has since been criticized for its multiple caveats that will ensure a significant portion of deportations proceed as usual, including deportations of immigrants with criminal histories and those who have signed waivers giving up their right to stay in the U.S.
Paxton, who’s been indicted for alleged securities fraud, called the memo a “complete abdication” of responsibility on the part of DHS. “Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” he said in a statement. The suit is an example of “Ken Paxton being Ken Paxton and wasting our taxpayer dollars,” said Texas Rep. Sylvia García, one of several Texas Democrats who criticized the lawsuit.