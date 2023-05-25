Committee Says Texas AG Misused State Funds to Help Political Donor
A Texas investigative committee outlined a whirlwind of misconduct allegations against the state’s attorney general on Wednesday—including charges that he used government employees and state funds to help one of his political allies. The allegations, detailed by the Texas House General Investigating Committee, center on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s alleged unethical relationship with real estate investor Nate Paul and his firing of several whistleblowers in an attempt to cover it up. According to the committee, Paxton tried to help his donor out of legal scrapes, had state employees perform work to benefit him and wrongly gave him access to an internal FBI file, the Texas Tribune reported. Paxton denied the allegations in a statement. “Every allegation is easily disproved, and I look forward to continuing my fight for conservative Texas values,” he said.