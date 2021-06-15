Texas Guv Hopes Americans Will Donate to Border Wall—Again
GIVE IT UP
When everyday citizens donated millions of dollars to help build then-President Trump’s border wall, much of it ended up lining the pockets of organizers like Steve Bannon, according to federal prosecutors. But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hoping Americans have short memories. In a podcast interview on Tuesday, Abbott said he’ll be soliciting donations to help fund his new pledge to finish the border wall. “When I do make the announcement [on funding] later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States—really everybody in the entire world—who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” he said on the “Ruthless” podcast.