Texas Judge Rules That Hospital Can Remove Baby From Life Support
A Texas judge has sided with a hospital’s decision to take an 11-month-old girl off life support after her mother disagreed with medical staff who claim treatment is no longer benefitting her. According to the Associated Press, the mother, Trinity Lewis, was denied a request for an injunction that would have ensured that Cook Children’s Medical Center couldn’t end her child’s life support. Doctors originally planned to take the child, Tinslee, off life support in November after other facilities refused to care for the child, and the hospital’s ethics committee agreed with the decision. Tinslee reportedly requires medical paralyzation, deep sedation, along with full respiratory and cardiac support. She has reportedly gone through about seven surgeries since her hospitalization at birth, and has a rare heart defect and chronic lung disease. Dr. Jay Duncan previously told the court that Tinslee was likely suffering. “She is in pain. Changing a diaper causes pain. Suctioning her breathing tube causes pain. Being on the ventilator causes pain,” he said.
In a statement released through anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, Lewis said she was “heartbroken” over the decision and said she just wanted more time. Texas Right to Life said Lewis will appeal the judge’s decision.