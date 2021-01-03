CHEAT SHEET
Texas Pastor Killed With His Own Gun by Man Hiding in Church Bathroom
A man in Texas is in custody after a shooting at a church early Sunday morning that killed the pastor and injured several others. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, the suspect had been hiding in the church, Starrville Methodist Church in the state’s northeast, after a vehicle chase. The suspect confronted the pastor after he opened a bathroom stall door, according to KHOU. While the pastor was armed, the suspect managed to disarm him before shooting and killing him, KHOU wrote. The suspect will be charged with capital murder, according to Larry Smith, sheriff of Smith County. Authorities did not release either of the men’s names.