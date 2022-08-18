Texas Woman Allegedly Admits to Drowning Her Husband in a Creek
CONFESSION
A Denton, Texas, woman is charged with murder after she allegedly confessed to drowning her husband in a creek next to a local trail. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, was caught by police around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a “possibly deceased” man under the water along Spencer Road, according to a city press release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Maldonado originally told detectives that an “unknown male” was involved in the drowning, but later confessed that “this male did not exist, and she had drowned her husband,” according to officials. Maldonado is being held on $500,000 bail at the Denton County Jail, where she is also on an ICE detainer while the Department of Homeland Security decides if she will be taken into federal custody to be removed from the country.