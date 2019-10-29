The Amazon Echo Buds Are Top-Tier Headphones With Alexa’s Handiness Built-In

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

As far as the newest Amazon launches go, I was most excited about the Echo Buds. These wire-free headphones combine the ease of earbuds with the convenience of Alexa, right in your ear. I got to try them out at a recent Amazon event and let me tell you, they’re really freakin’ great.

First of all, they sound good. Of all of the earbuds I’ve tried recently, from Microsoft to Master & Dynamic, they ranked up there at the top. The sound is true and full, not tinny like some earbuds can sound. They’re made with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and the silicone tips are designed to seal out any outside noise (just double tap on the bud to enable/disable). This means you can control the amount of ambient noise that gets in: switch Passthrough Mode on to hear passing cars or subway announcements or keep it off for a complete tune out.

But what I’m sure you’re really wondering about is the Alexa-enabled power. You can use the Alexa app on your phone to stream music, make a call, listen to an Audible book, and more. That also means you can add skills to your Alexa like workouts or even ordering dinner through your headphones. Just like you would with your Dot, you can ask Alexa to do everything from giving you the weather forecast to turning your music up. This is the seamless integration you’ve been waiting for.

