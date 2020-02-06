Everlane Is Discontinuing This Men’s Button-Down—Get It Before It’s Gone for 50% Off
As you may or may not know, Everlane launched their first-ever Final Sale section and it’s full of some of the brand’s best-selling items, like the brand’s first-ever shoe, that are sadly being discontinued. One of those items is the men’s Air Oxford Shirt, a lightweight, breathable button down that you’ll want in every color it comes in.
This classic, slim-fit shirt is made from 100% cotton but woven tighter and with a thinner yarn to make sure it’s super lightweight. It’s breathable, so you can wear it to that summer wedding without looking like a sweaty mess. It comes in nine different colors, from crisp white to sage green, and will look great with any outfit. It’s down to $29 until it disappears forever, a 50% discount on a shirt you’ll look forward to wearing. The warm weather may not be around in most of the country, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of it while shopping.
Men's Air Oxford Shirt
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.