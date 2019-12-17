The 5 Best Gifts from Nordstrom’s Sale That Will Come Before Christmas
The days of gifting are dwindling and while your wallet may be saying “Uncle!”, we’re here to help ease the pain a bit. Nordstrom has a plethora of new markdowns that, besides being on sale, are still available to arrive by Christmas Eve. That includes something for everyone in the family, plus some tech and home gifts for friends as well. Here are five of the top picks from the sale.
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote: A Longchamp tote is an absolute classic and won’t go out of style anytime soon. This one is 33% off and comes in three bold colors.
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote
Free Shipping
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cashmere Scarf: There’s really nothing better than tossing a cashmere scarf over your shoulder when it’s cold out. Gift one while it’s on sale.
Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cashmere Scarf
Free Shipping
Fresh Once Upon A Mask Set: If there’s one single face mask that I wish I could have an unlimited supply of, it’s the Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask. This set has that mask, plus three other best-sellers.
Fresh Once Upon A Mask Set
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: This pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker is scratch-resistant and waterproof. There’s even a silicone strap to hook onto backpacks for easy transport.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Free Shipping
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw: One look at this blanket and you know that whoever you gift this to will thank you immensely. It’s microfiber, fuzzy, and it’s machine-washable.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Free Shipping
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.