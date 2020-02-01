The Best Men’s Flannel Shirts for the Season

If there’s one item of clothing that I stole the most from boyfriends of years past, it was flannel shirts. They’re comfortable, soft, and perfect to just throw on. Flannels are staples in many men’s wardrobes so picking the right one shouldn’t be taken lightly. Find the right shape, silhouette, and material and get a flannel shirt that you’ll never want to take off (or risk being stolen by a needy partner).
Men’s High Sierra Shirt
Not only is this flannel lined with a cotton thermal lining to keep you warm, it also has pockets for basically everything from your phone to a beer. It’s soft and completely machine washable, though you may want to take your time to empty out all of the special pockets before tossing it into the machine. Their women’s style is one of my personal favorites.
Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
One of L.L.Bean’s best-selling items, this classic flannel has been around for more than 80 years. It’s made from 100% cotton and woven in Portugal. And the “Scotch” in the name isn’t just for show: all patterns are matched to historical tartans in the Scottish registry.
Legendary Whitetails Mens Buck Camp Flannel Shirt
This best-selling Amazon option has unique features like corduroy-lined cuffs and collar and a chest pocket with a pencil slot. The double pleat in the back gives you more mobility, no matter the activity. It also comes in over 15 color options.
Wrangler Authentics Men's Heavyweight Plaid Fleece Shirt
If you’re looking for a heavier-weight flannel, this is the one for you. It’s made with brushed fleece to keep you warm and comfortable. Layer it under a coat when it’s super cold or add it as a top layer once things start warming up a bit.
Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex Hamilton Plaid Flannel Shirt
Carhartt is a classic workwear brand so you can only expect the best from their flannels. This option has a touch of spandex mixed with cotton to add some stretch and comfort to the streamlined flannel button-down. It’s also been garment washed to cut down on any potential shrinkage.
