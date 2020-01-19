What To Get from Wayfair’s Huge MLK Day Sale
With Wayfair’s large catalog of furniture and home decor, it’s pretty easy to get overwhelmed. Now, with an up to 70% off sale through the weekend for MLK Day, you’ve got a great chance to get new furnishings at a great price. We scoured through the hundreds of items to pick out a few pieces that can easily fit into anyone’s home.
Brandt Blue Area Rug: The faded boho look of this rug gives it a contemporary feel and the blue colorway is easy to fit into any decor. The lower pile is easy to upkeep, plus it’s fade and stain-resistant.
Spraggins Armchair: Keep your living room feeling comfortable and stylish with an upholstered armchair. The sturdy wood legs give this chair a midcentury modern feel that’s all the rage right now.
Coolidge Duvet Cover Set: This simple, sleek duvet cover set is fully machine-washable and comes with a zipper closure so you’re not stuck trying to match buttons with buttonholes. Made from 100% cotton, it comes in six different colors to match any bedroom decor.
