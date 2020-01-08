The Best Ways to Store and Transport Food as Told By Scouted Editors

Here at Scouted, we take food pretty seriously. Whether we’re trying to store food at home without relying on single-use plastic or transporting food from home to work, we all have our favorite food storage product. We decided to round up a handful of those favorites for you here. And, not only will these help out with transport and organization but you can also use these as a steps towards bringing your own food to work, saving leftovers, and staying eco-friendly.

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers These small but mighty silicone covers are the answer to the question of “How do I even store this?” They’re made to seamlessly fit over cut citrus, fruits, butter, and more to keep them fresh in the fridge. I use mine to keep limes juicy after slicing them for cocktails and to save that half of an onion for my next recipe. There are even ones that help keep the dreaded avocado half from browning. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Built NY Reusable Food Storage Jar Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo swears by jars. But not just any jars, the reusable, insulated Built NY jars. These come in two sizes, 10-ounce and 16-ounce, and three different colors, Mint, Imperial Blue, and Charcoal. They’re dishwasher safe and will keep your food cold for up to nine hours or hot for up to seven. Stash it in your office’s fridge and then throw it in the microwave for quick and easy lunch. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ecolunchbox 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box If you want more organization in your life (or just can’t stand foods touching each other), Scouted contributor Elizabeth Kiefer has the solution. The ECOLunchbox is a three-in-one bento box that’s made from durable stainless steel. It has three separate compartments to package your main dish and sides separately. No soggy sandwiches here. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag Now if there was one way to store food that has taken the world by storm, it’s Stasher Bags. Scouted contributor Jessica Booth uses them for practically everything, from stowing snacks to even cooking and freezing full meals. They’re made from 100% BPA-free silicone and are fully dishwasher and microwave-safe. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

w&p Porter Bowl Porter makes my personal favorite food storage and travel-friendly bowls. The classic Porter bowl (Get it? Portable?) comes in both plastic and ceramic, depending on your preference. And they even have new Seal Tight options so you can bring soups, stews, and chilis to work without worrying about half of it ending up in the bottom of your bag. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on W&P $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

