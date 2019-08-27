As the Weather Changes, There’s Nothing Better Than a Denim Jacket

Ah, the denim jacket. A staple in transitional fashion, this humble outerwear layer spans decades of styles and still remains the perfect topper for crisp fall days and chilly spring mornings. But like many classic pieces of clothing, not all denim jackets are created equal. They need to be sturdy, ready for anything, and comfortable (as they tend not to be shed as often as a heavier coat). If you’re looking for the denim jacket of your dreams, look no further than the top 5 available right on Amazon.

Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket, $30 on Amazon: With a 4.6-star rating on over 1,100 reviews, this stretch denim jacket is your best bet. It’s got a classic fit, so you don’t have to worry about feeling stuffy and the mix of cotton, polyester, rayon, and spandex gives this jacket a little more breathing room than if it was 100% denim.

Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket, $30 on Amazon: Another highly-rated option is this one from Wrangler. Similarly crafted with a cotton/poly/spandex blend, this style has a bit more crop but a little less to offer in the color department, with only two washes to choose from.

Levi's Women's Trucker Jacket, $53 on Amazon: If you want classic, go with a classic brand. The Trucker Jacket from Levi’s is a staple (and my personal favorite). It’s a sturdy blend of 99% cotton and 1% elastane for a little give. Choose from five different washes from black up to a super light denim called Sun Daze.

Chico's Women's Stretch Jean Jacket Denim Blue, $58 on Amazon: Chico’s may not be a classic denim brand, but this jacket is as classic as it gets. The light wash is great for a casual night out and the longer hem means you can pair it with just about anything.

Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket, $39 on Amazon: Daily Ritual is one of Amazon’s private brands that makes durable basics that you can rely on, and this denim jacket is no different. A 98/2 blend of cotton and elastane, it’s got some give. The three available washes hit on light, medium, and dark.

