Add to Cart: Five Products Our Commerce Editor Loved Last Month

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a series that picks the brain of Scouted’s (the Daily Beast’s shopping and lifestyle vertical) Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the gems she’s found that are worth spending your hard-earned coin on. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say, “obsessed with”) this month.

1. Medicube Age-R Booster Pro

“Looking for an all-in-one beauty device that can deliver glass skin without layering endless serums? Consider your search over. Medicube’s Age-R Booster Pro has earned every bit of buzz it’s garnered. Beloved by celebs and makeup artists (Hailey Bieber and Sir John, respectively), this sleek Korean beauty device does more than just help your skincare absorb deeper. It’s engineered with six different complexion-boosting modalities to tackle fine lines, loss of elasticity, congestion, and uneven texture: LED light therapy, sonic vibration, microcurrent, EMS, electric needle technology, and radio frequency.”

“As someone with a closet full of very worthy beauty tools collecting dust (they’re all incredible—it’s me, not them), I appreciate that the Age-R Pro consolidates so many skin-enhancing technologies into one sleek and travel-friendly gadget. Plus, each session clocks in at just five minutes, and the built-in timer automatically shuts off the device when you’re done. It’s the ultimate beauty tool for lazy, commitment-averse girls like me."

“After two weeks of consistent use, I’ve noticed instant perks (hello, sculpted cheekbones) alongside longer-term benefits like smoother texture and an overall radiance my dull, pasty skin hasn’t seen since the summer of 2006.”

Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro "It’s the ultimate low-maintenance beauty hero: major results, minimal effort." Buy At Amazon Free Shipping

2. Metacine HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer

“I’ll admit it: I’ve been hooked on Dr. Jason Diamond’s Metacine line since I first got my hands on it last year. The skincare collection (Plasma, Emulsion, and Infusion) is formulated to mimic the lauded Beverly Hills plastic surgeon’s in-office InstaFacial at home—it’s the next best thing to booking the celeb-loved treatment with him. Powered by growth factors, retinoids, and other clinical-grade activities, the Instafacial Trio quickly became the foundation of my skincare routine, despite the steep price tags (which, in my opinion, are entirely justified by the results)."

“The only piece missing from the regimen? A moisturizer to seal in all the magic. Enter: Metacine’s brand-new HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer. Spoiler alert: It may very well be the best moisturizer I’ve ever—and will ever—use."

“At the heart of the newly-launched formula is the brand’s proprietary, patent-pending Bioactive Hydrolipid Fusion: a clinically-proven (the moisturizer took two years to formulate, after all) blend of bio-identical hydrophilic and lipophilic micromolecules designed to mimic the skin’s natural barrier. This targeted blend works overtime to fortify and repair, delivering deep hydration, improving elasticity, softening fine lines, and boosting radiance—without clogging pores or leaving behind a greasy film. In fact, the texture is remarkably lightweight, a silky veil that manages to feel both cushiony and breathable. I apply it at night as the final step and during the day under makeup for a primer-like effect."

“Of course, part of Metacine’s magic lies in the formulas and the experience. The jar itself looks more like a piece of modern art than a moisturizer jar—sleek, sculptural, and utterly display-worthy."

Metacine HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer "And yes, I audibly gasped at the magnetic spoon that clicks elegantly onto the lid (finally, a hygienic and chic solution for those of us with longer nails)." Buy At Metacine

3. Ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set

“I’ve never been the type to splurge on bedding. Usually, you’d catch me digging through Ross’s clearance aisle for the cheapest sheet set or comforter that sort of fits my bedroom’s vibe. Unfortunately, once you’ve slept in luxury sheets, it’s almost impossible to return to bargain-bin basics. Sadly for my wallet, Ettitude’s Signature Bamboo Sheet Set is to blame for my newfound appreciation of premium bedding—and I honestly don’t think I’ll ever be able to settle for less again."

“These silky-smooth sateen sheets feel like sleeping on a cloud, but without the overly slippery texture I’ve found with other silk or satin bedding. As a hot sleeper (and chronic tosser-and-turner—just ask my Eight Sleep), the gentle cooling effect alone makes them worth every penny. Since making the switch, my sleep has noticeably improved."

“I look forward to slipping into bed each night, and I wake up far less often. Even when I do inevitably toss and turn, it’s like shifting around on a cloud.”

“Beyond comfort, the Signature Bamboo Sheets also come with some impressive credentials—all of which I’d never considered before. They’re third-party tested to deliver peak breathability and moisture-wicking properties that outperform bamboo viscose, cotton, and even Tencel, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic and gentle enough for sensitive skin."

Ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set "If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading your sleep setup, consider this your sign to treat yourself." See At Ettitude

4. T3 Curling Straightener

“While I consider myself reasonably proficient at doing my own makeup (I did my own makeup for my wedding and was pleased, thank you very much), my hair-styling skills are… let’s just say limited—which feels a little ironic given that I cover beauty for a living. One trick I’ve always admired is the way hairstylists can whip up effortless, beachy waves using nothing but a flat iron. I’ve tried to mimic the technique countless times, only to end up with crimpy, uneven kinks that look nothing like the tousled bends I was aiming for."

“Thankfully, T3 has cracked the code with its Curling Straightener, a two-in-one styler that makes those elusive waves achievable for pros and novices alike. This multitasking tool is designed to straighten, wave, and curl in just one pass—no fancy wrist flips or complicated maneuvers required. Its secret lies in 360-degree rounded plates and T3’s Rapid HeatIQ technology, which delivers fast, even heat for consistent results."

“Beyond performance, it’s also lightweight and ergonomically built, meaning you can style without straining your arm or burning your ear (been there). The plates glide smoothly through the hair, minimizing damage while giving you long-lasting hold—a godsend for my bleach-weakened strands. Despite my initial nerves about whether it would be ‘too advanced’ for my skill set, I nailed my desired look on the first try."

“I’ve been on an endless quest to perfect that face-framing ‘bend’ that looks easy but is deceptively hard to achieve, and this styler delivers it seamlessly.”

T3 Curling Straightener "As an added bonus, it tames frizz like a pro, and with nine adjustable heat settings, it’s suitable for virtually every hair type and texture—something you don’t often find in a tool this versatile." See At T3

5. Bobbi Brown The Classic Lip Lipstick

“September was a milestone month for Bobbi Brown. Alongside the upcoming release of her memoir Just Bobbi and the debut of her new Beauty Stories campaign, the legendary makeup artist and Jones Road Beauty founder just launched something for lipstick loyalists: The Classic Lip Collection."

“The lineup includes 12 versatile shades, including universally flattering neutrals to bold reds—each infused with vitamin E and peptides for hydration and comfort. The formula is satiny, lightweight, and long-wearing, with a smooth fade-down that leaves behind a flattering stain after six to eight hours. These lipsticks deliver all the pigment of a matte liquid lipstick without drying out your pout or emphasizing fine lines.”

“Brown created the range from her frustration with chalky, uncomfortable lipsticks. ‘I stopped wearing lipstick for many years because they all felt dry and powdery,’ she explains. ‘It took me a while to decide what made a lipstick formula excellent. That’s how The Classic Lip was born.’”

“The launch feels like a full-circle moment for Brown— her career began in 1991 with ten neutral lipsticks that redefined the nude category. Now, she’s doing it again—this time with a modern satin formula designed to make you fall back in love with lipstick.”

Jones Road Beauty Classic Lip Lipstick "My favorite hues are ‘Tulip,’ a bright pink, and ‘Ruby,’ a true, not-too-warm, not-too-cool red." See At Jones Road Beauty

MORE FROM SCOUTED: