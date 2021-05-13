The GOP’s New Heroes Are All Killers, Kooks, and Creeps

There is no civil war in the Republican Party—the Confederates won long ago.

Instead, we are witnessing the end of a long molting process as the GOP slithers into its final form: a counter-majoritarian, fascist entity.

Republicans are shedding their masks and hoods, spitting out their dog whistles and outright embracing the Big Lie and the violent insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists, and racists who make up the party’s base and, increasingly, its representatives in Congress.