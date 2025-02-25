The New Abnormal

The Hidden Pattern Behind Trump’s Military Purge

THE NEW ABNORMAL

The president seems to have a preference for who gets to stay in office.

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
An animated GIF of President Donald Trump in front of camouflage.
Animated GIF by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
Media‘I’m Not Sorry’: Tearful Joy Reid Defends Canceled MSNBC Show
Corbin Bolies
U.S. NewsWatch Musk’s ‘College Dropout’ DOGE Goons Caught on Camera for First Time
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTrump Makes Stunning Admission as He Rages About Michael Wolff Book
Julia Ornedo