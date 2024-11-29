The Left Will Never Have Its Own Version of Joe Rogan

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

Joe Rogan’s influence on young men and his subsequent endorsement of Donald Trump no doubt helped elect the 78-year-old in November, but can the left recreate its own version?

The answer, according to The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy, is–fat chance.

“I think there’s a very good chance Joe Rogan is basically a unicorn and it was catching lightning in a bottle,” Levy reflected. “It was very much the way Howard Stern did what he did back in the day and just became like an absolute empire and stuff like that is not easily replicated. You can say, ‘Yeah, the left needs a Joe Rogan of its own’ in the sense that they need someone that huge. But the odds of that happening, I don’t think you can try to do that. I think regardless of what you think about Rogan, I think his success is very organic.”

Then, journalists Jeb Lund and David J. Roth, the co-hosts of the It’s Christmastown podcast, battle it out once again to determine who is the most Thanksgiving American.

Plus! Author and historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat is here to explain the potential dangers of Trump’s second term and the connections between his leadership and rising authoritarianism in the United States and the world.

