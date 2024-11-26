The New Abnormal

Donald Trump’s Election Win Proves There Are No Rules Anymore

THE NEW ABNORMAL

As Trump’s federal election interference case saw its end on Monday, The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie worries what it means for society.

The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast
Opinion
A photo illustration of Donald Trump and torn paper American flag.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

The weeks since the 2024 election have seen President-elect Donald Trump stay true to form: nominating a number of controversial administration picks as well as throwing out decades of norms by not signing an agreement to set fundraising limits and transparency on his transition.

Trump’s further grip on power was highlighted Monday after Special Counsel Jack Smith threw in the towel on his election-interference case.

ADVERTISEMENT

It marks a dark moment for The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

“I don’t know how we as a society will go about teaching children right from wrong, moving forward,” Moodie said. “We all watched what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6, 2021… What we have said as a country, what has been decided on Nov. 6, isn’t just that America wants Donald Trump, it’s that they want everything that Donald Trump stands for. And on top of that list is lawlessness, that you can do and say whatever you want. There are no rules anymore.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast, reflects on Smith’s decision to drop his case against Donald Trump and what this spells for lawlessness in the new Trump presidency.

“That to me feels like the death of accountability and the death of the rule of law,” Kirschner laments, while adding that two simple words from Smith prove that there is a “dim point of light” for the future.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Flames GOP for Crying DEI ‘Oppression’BONUS PODCAST
The Daily Beast
A photo illustration of Rep. Jasmine Crockett and an elephant on fire.

Then, Dartmouth professor and award-winning author Jeff Sharlet digs into the rise of Christian nationalism and its profound impact on American culture and politics.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher (update links).

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
worldPlane Operated by DHL Downed in Mystery Crash That Killed One Person
Leigh Kimmins McManus
worldMiss Universe Under Fire After Lip-Syncing Racial Slur in Viral Video
Grace Harrington
us-newsJudge Delivers Menendez Brothers Bad News in Return to Courtroom
Josh Fiallo
us-newsFather Searching for Missing Daughter Falls to His Death at LAX Airport
Janna Brancolini
media‘It’s Illegal’: Rand Paul Breaks With Trump on Two Key Administration Promises
Katie Francis