Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The weeks since the 2024 election have seen President-elect Donald Trump stay true to form: nominating a number of controversial administration picks as well as throwing out decades of norms by not signing an agreement to set fundraising limits and transparency on his transition.

Trump’s further grip on power was highlighted Monday after Special Counsel Jack Smith threw in the towel on his election-interference case.

It marks a dark moment for The New Abnormal co-hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie.

“I don’t know how we as a society will go about teaching children right from wrong, moving forward,” Moodie said. “We all watched what Donald Trump did on Jan. 6, 2021… What we have said as a country, what has been decided on Nov. 6, isn’t just that America wants Donald Trump, it’s that they want everything that Donald Trump stands for. And on top of that list is lawlessness, that you can do and say whatever you want. There are no rules anymore.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC legal analyst and host of the Justice Matters podcast, reflects on Smith’s decision to drop his case against Donald Trump and what this spells for lawlessness in the new Trump presidency.

“That to me feels like the death of accountability and the death of the rule of law,” Kirschner laments, while adding that two simple words from Smith prove that there is a “dim point of light” for the future.

Then, Dartmouth professor and award-winning author Jeff Sharlet digs into the rise of Christian nationalism and its profound impact on American culture and politics.

