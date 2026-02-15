The Most Cringe-Inducing MAGA Valentine’s Day Posts

It’s Valentine’s Day, which of course means cards, flowers, and a slew of unhinged memes from the MAGA movement.

Social media accounts of the loyal followers of President Donald Trump have shared some truly toe-curlingly cringe content—which we’re bringing straight to you.

The official White House X account has been doing much of the heavy lifting on this front, with several on-brand posts for the MAGA-occupied channel.

A Valentine's Day meme shared by The White House. X

One image sees Trump holding up a newly signed executive order, commanding someone to be his Valentine. Perhaps not the best look for someone with a long history of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

In another, the White House makes another “joke” about the threatened illegal capture of Greenland from the sovereign, NATO-allied nation of Denmark.

A Valentine's Day meme shared by The White House. X

A third sees them return to a stomach-churning MAGA classic by sharing an image of candy hearts with the message “DADDY’S HOME.”

It’s a revival of a trend that MAGA adherents went through of referring to Trump as “daddy,” something that has stuck around because of how eagerly the president himself has leaned into the fantasy.

A Valentine's Day "Daddy's Home" meme shared by the White House. X

“You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking,” Tucker Calson said at a Turning Point USA Trump rally in October 2024, imitating “Daddy” Trump.

Not wanting to be outdone on the wince-inducing front, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a bouquet of bizarre cartoon riffs on his favorite topics.

Valentine's Day memes shared by RFK Jr. X

“My love for you is as real as the food I eat,” read one such cartoon, which featured Kennedy with heart hands in front of an array of random foods, including canned green beans.

A Valentine's Day meme shared by RFK. Jr. X

RFK Jr. himself, of course, only eats “meat and ferments,” as he revealed in a recent interview.

Throughout his selection of offerings, he consistently misses the apostrophe in “Valentine’s.”

Next up, we have not-so-much cringe as flagrant cruelty from Customs and Border Patrol. In a video posted to their X account, the department that has been spearheading Trump’s immigration crackdown shared a “cute” self-deportation message.

A Valentine's Day video shared by CBP. X

“Don’t wait, self deport today and spend this Valentines Day with the one you love. We will even give you $2,600 to take them out,” CBP wrote, again forgetting the apostrophe.

The video features a man in a grey tracksuit being led onto a military plane soundtracked to the dulcet tones of Elvis Presley singing “I can’t help falling in love with you.”

“Spend Valentines Day [sic] with a loved one. Self deport today,” the video reads.

In a somewhat confusing message from the Department of Education, another cartoon image of candy hearts is filled with the names of people associated with a school, including students, teachers, bus drivers, and... taxpayers.

“Roses are red / Violets are blue / We’re returning control of education to YOU!,” the department headed by former WWE president Linda McMahon wrote.

A Valentine's Day meme shared by the Education Department. X

Who has taken education? And how will returning it to crossing guards or bus drivers help deliver the MAGA agenda? Unclear. A Valentine’s Day message that’s as vague as it is vapid.

Following this, we have the efforts of MAGA’s newest champion, Nicki Minaj. The pop star came out of the MAGA closet in December in a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest event, where she sat down with Erika Kirk.

“[Trump]’s given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact,” Minaj told Kirk at the event.

Her post features a cartoon ribbon—half pink, half American flag—somehow tied into such a perfect bow that the colors remain separated. It is topped off with a bejeweled heart.

A Valentine's Day message shared by Nicki Minaj. X

“Happy #ValentinesDay,” Minaj wrote to her 26 million followers, also known as her “Barbz.”

To cap off this heartwarming display, the White House also shared a black-and-white image of Trump and First Lady Melania in black tie, looking decidedly unhappy to be there.

The White House's original Valentine's Day post. Screenshot/The White House/X

That image was immediately flooded with mocking responses as users created their own memes depicting Trump in romantic situations with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

One X user replied to the White House's Valentines Day post with a romantic card of his own. Hectorhs85/X

Trump’s third wife shared her own nonsensical Valentine’s message to troops in North Carolina, telling them that her wishes were “nostalgia-filled.”

“To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day,” Melania said during a Friday visit to Fort Bragg.

“The harmony of love of country and love of family is what makes us uniquely American.”