From Stripes to Floral, the New Kate Spade Home Collection on Amazon Is Full of Pieces You’ll Adore

There are so many things that Kate Spade does well, from handbags to clothing to shoes. But the new collection of home goods from Kate Spade, available on Amazon, may be my favorite yet.

The collection features dozens of beautifully patterned and graphic pieces. It spans many different categories like glassware, bedding, desk accessories, and more. Standouts include the Kate Spade New York Half Dot Shower Curtain. Made from 100% cotton, this geometric, graphic shower curtain will liven up even the most cramped of bathrooms. There’s also the Kate Spade New York Charlotte Street Tidbits dinnerware set that is a pattern junky’s dream. There are dots and stripes and squiggles (oh my!). Whatever you choose from this new collection, you’ll be sure to get compliments for days, because it’s just that good-looking. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.