‘The Office’ Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Post

Jenna Fischer revealed to fans Tuesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has since beaten it.

“Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Along with a snap of her smiling, The Office star posted a lengthy statement chronicling her cancer journey.

According to Fischer, an October 2023 mammogram took a turn, and she received “inconclusive results.” Further examination revealed a lump, and a biopsy determined it was Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.

The actress writes that despite it being caught early, this type of cancer still needs treatment with chemotherapy and radiation. Her treatment wrapped up over the summer, and she says she’s now “feeling great.”

The 50-year-old explains that she wants her story to motivate others to get their mammograms. “Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done,” she added. She said she’s also “ready to ditch the wigs.”

She goes on to thank her medical team for their care, as well as her family and friends for their support. Fischer’s Office costar and podcast co-host Angela Kinsey also helped Fischer during this trying time.

“When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one. When I needed a break, we took one,” Fischer shared.

Her two children, Weston, 13, and Harper, 10, are doing well, and the family recently celebrated her cancer-free diagnosis by ringing a bell and throwing confetti.