The Only Curve That’s Flattening Is Trump’s Learning Curve

When Donald Trump walked back his plea that by Easter we should be back to our normal routines of church services and Sunday brunch, with the economy “raring to go,” it didn’t mean he’d grown in the presidency or listened to his experts. It only meant he was watching TV.

As he did on his quick retreat from quarantining New York, Trump saw that the early April date he'd proposed was absurd to everyone but the business buddies who planted the lethal idea that the cure for the virus was worse than the virus. Someone got the heave ho from Fox for pushing that point. He knew that if it wasn’t working there, it wasn’t working anywhere. Too bad Trump can’t be fired for saying it.

Trump had already proved he isn’t up to governing in a time of pandemic— the only curve that’s flattening is his learning one. He isn’t heeding his experts — who are now warning that 200,000 deaths may be the best-case scenario, less than 24 hours after Trump said 100,000 deaths would mean “we all together have done a very good job"—nor has he at long last pivoted to being presidential. There is nothing presidential about his briefings, except that they take place in the White House.