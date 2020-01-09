Queen, Prince Charles, William, and Harry Hold ‘Crisis Talks’ to Resolve ‘Megxit’ ASAP
The queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry have conducted their first four-way telephone call to resolve Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from their “senior” roles in the royal family, it has been reported. The queen, the Daily Mail reported Thursday, wants the situation resolved fast, “within days, not weeks.” The “crisis talks” are being conducted “at pace” and are intended to find “workable solutions,” according to the Telegraph. They will also likely include representatives from the British government and American and Canadian officials, because of Harry and Meghan’s stated desire to live part of the time in North America.
The four-way call on Thursday saw the queen speak from Sandringham, Norfolk, where the royals decamp for the Christmas break, with Prince Charles in Scotland, William in London, and Harry in Windsor. The move to determine a speedy resolution comes on the heels of the tumultuous storm of publicity Wednesday, after Harry and Meghan surprised the royal family and the world by announcing their decision to quit and forge new lives for themselves and baby Archie. Harry, it emerged Thursday, defied the queen’s order not to go ahead with the announcement, before fully discussing it with his father, Prince Charles. It is presently unknown if Harry and Meghan will keep their HRH titles, what royal duties they intend to carry out, and what public monies they will receive, given that they intend to become “financially independent.”