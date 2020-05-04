The Right Wants to Use Tara Reade’s Claims to Snuff Out the #MeToo Movement

A conservative friend announced to me on the phone, gleefully, “This is the end of #MeToo.” He paused. “Do you believe all women? Do you? Do you? Or do you only believe it when it’s our guy?”

This sentiment is repeated everywhere in the conservative media. Finally, conservatives feel vindicated. They’ve got “us” this time. Right-wing journalist Stephen L. Miller tweeted, “Lot of blue checks suddenly not believing women.”

At first look, one might think that this is about muddying the waters so that the allegation against Joe Biden looks the same as the more than two dozen against Donald Trump. But to conservatives, this is about more than Biden. Don’t get me wrong, they’re thrilled that the other guy finally has a sexual misconduct allegation of his own—so thrilled that they’ve let their true motives slip. This isn’t about justice for the possible victim. This isn’t about what happened or didn’t happen in 1993 in the U.S. Capitol complex.