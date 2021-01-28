The Thin Blue Line Between a Police Frisk and Assault

Dante M. Taylor was raised to respect the police “100 percent.” That was what was expected of him as a kid growing up religious and conservative in Philadelphia, especially since his grandmother worked as a crossing guard.

Civility was encouraged not just for decorum’s sake, but because it could very well save his life as a Black man. “We knew we needed to be mindful of how we act, how we presented ourselves, and how we spoke,” Taylor, who is 41, told The Daily Beast.

Even that didn’t always help. In the late 1990s, a bike cop frisked Taylor as he stood on the street talking to his friend. Taylor felt the officer’s hands dig deep into his pockets; he swatted them away and then spent a night in jail for resisting.