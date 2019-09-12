Take Up to 70% Off Shoes, Bags, and Accessories at the TOMS Surprise Sale

TOMS makes affordable, comfortable, and durable shoes and accessories for everyone. And when the brand launches a massive surprise sale with up to 70% off hundreds of styles, you’re gonna get some shoes you love for less. Plus, even with the discount, TOMS lets you choose which social issue you want to impact with your purchase.

Now, let’s get into the shoes. It may be almost fall but that doesn’t mean you can’t still wear sandals (especially if you live somewhere where it stays warm). The Coral Pink Suede Women's Tropez Wedges are down to $49 and will make you want to go out somewhere. The cork wedge is the perfect height and the insole is reinforced with an OrthoLite X40 high-rebound cushion for extra comfort. Or try the Black Cotton Twill Men’s Leandro Sneakers for $40. These low-profile sneaks are a little bit classic, a little bit modern, and all about the comfort. The high-density EVA foam insole means your feet won’t fatigue no matter how long you wear them. Get these styles and more while the TOMS Surprise Sale is going on. | Shop at TOMS >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

