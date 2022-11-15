The Trump Org’s ‘Fired’ Money Man Actually Still Has His Job

In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary.

Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg shocked the courtroom by admitting that he’s essentially kept living life as normal after everything seemed to come crashing down last year.

Weisselberg, who served as Donald Trump right hand finance guy since 1986, was unceremoniously stripped from all of the Trump Organization’s sprawling web of corporate entities in 2021. He was the first—and so far, the only—target of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into tax dodging at the former president’s real estate empire. His situation seemed to get even worse when he pleaded guilty in August and agreed to help the DA’s office by testifying against what most people believed to be his former employer.

But while the American public was given the impression that the Trumps were distancing themselves from a corrupt finance officer, in reality, Weisselberg was as close as ever.

On the stand, Weisselberg testified that he still shows up to work in Midtown Manhattan, where he personally advises Eric Trump on prospective business deals, analyzes new mortgages, leases office spaces, and oversees company cash management.

He’s no longer CFO, but he earns the same $640,000 annual salary and gets the same $500,000 yearly bonus.

And he lit up on Tuesday, when he revealed that he fully expects to get his half million dollar bonus this coming January.

"Hopefully," he said, cheerfully.

The arrangement calls into question whether Weisselberg will be helpful to the DA’s office, which is trying to use him as a star witness to nail the Trump Organization for running its operations like a lawless zoo—paying its executives with untaxed benefits and creating a no-show job for Weisselberg’s wife.

The only demotion Weisselberg appears to have actually suffered was literal, as he got bumped from Trump Tower’s executive offices on the 26th floor down to the boring 25th.

During the start of his testimony Tuesday afternoon, Weisselberg only briefly showed a realization of how bad this looks when he recalled what he did on Aug. 15. Hours after he met with prosecutors to finalize his plea agreement, he made his way to Trump Tower to have a birthday bash.

"My son wanted to make sure I had a birthday party… much to my regret,” he said.

After getting prodded by the prosecutor, he added, "it was a small cake. It was a cake. It was a small party, yes.”

The festivities casts further doubt on Weisselberg’s willingness to come clean about the way he toyed with the books at a firm that Trump famously ran until he was elected president in 2016. Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors are going after the Trump Organization for tax evasion, with prosecutors already exposing a number of ways in which Trump’s family business compensated executives off the books.

On Monday, Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified that he didn’t know whether creating a fake job for Weisselberg’s wife, so that she could qualify for taxpayer benefits like Social Security, was legal.

“I knew it wasn’t correct,” McConney said. “Wasn’t sure it was illegal.”

The Trump Organization is on criminal trial for exactly these types of tax shenanigans. Prosecutors say executives were able to avoid taxes on compensation like luxury cars, private school tuition, and ritzy New York apartments.