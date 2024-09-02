In an emotional Instagram post, The Valley star and Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself,” he wrote. “After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.” Taylor checked into an in-patient facility earlier this summer, soon after his split from wife Brittany Cartwright, to address mental health struggles.
“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace,” he continued. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”
Last month, Cartwright, who tied the knot with Taylor in 2019, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. She is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.