The public contention between White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband, anti-Trump conservative lawyer George Conway, reached a new level this week when Kellyanne tweeted, “Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” and George replied, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Or as Joy Behar put it Tuesday morning on The View: “America's strangest lovebirds are at it again.”

Serving as guest co-host for the day, Ronan Farrow attempted to put a “journalistic” spin on the story by highlighting the time Kellyanne Conway tried to bad mouth her husband “on background” to a reporter without realizing she was on the record. “It’s delightful to constantly watch them go at each other,” Farrow said.

“I think that they have a really sick relationship,” Meghan McCain added, once again claiming that she and her husband would never behave this way in public. “The idea that me and my husband would be somehow feuding with each other over our work, I just think it's gross,” she said. “I don't know why America has to be subjected to the marital problems.”

At the same time, McCain seemed to resent the fact that George Conway has become a “resistance celebrity” because of his relationship with Kellyanne. “And as a result, he craps all over her on Twitter all day and I think it's very disrespectful. And I don't like her and I don’t like the Trump Administration, but I don't like this either.”

But ultimately it was Abby Huntsman who really went out on a limb to take Kellyanne Conway’s side. “The whole thing’s uncomfortable,” she said. “I don’t like talking about it at this table, I don’t like reading it on Twitter. And I’m not the biggest fan of what’s going on right now in the White House, but Kellyanne has been getting bullied.”

“She’s been getting bullied?!” Behar shot back. “She works for the Bully-in-Chief!”

Even McCain agreed, pushing back on Huntsman by saying Kellyanne “can dish it out, too.”