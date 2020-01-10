There were a lot of opinions flying around the table on Friday when The View decided to delve into the #Megxit madness.

“So the royal tea is boiling right now over news that the Queen of England didn’t want Harry and Meghan to announce that they’re stepping down from their royal duties,” Joy Behar said at the top of the segment. “But they did it anyway. They just left. Now, could this be the beginning of the end of the royal family?”

The hosts were divided over the question of whether Markle “wanted to be a princess” or simply fell in love with a man who happens to be a prince. “I would have liked to marry a prince but I hung out with social workers, that was my problem,” Behar joked.

“I don’t know if enough has been said about the reason why she wants to step away,” guest-host Yvette Nicole Brown said. “It’s been rough for her. There’s rumors the she was difficult or whatever. I think it has something to do with melanin myself. I feel like this is the first time someone has come in and they just don’t seem to like her for some reason.”

After a brief detour in which Behar suggested that Prince Harry may not actually be Charles’ son, Abby Huntsman proceeded to go off on the media for reporting that Markle had left their baby Archie with his nanny in Canada.

“Stop that! Stop that!” Huntsman said. “Because she’s already been shamed for enough things and you’re now shaming her for what she’s doing as a mom. You don’t know why they’re doing what they’re doing, you don’t know why she’s handling it this way. Just stop!”

Finally Behar, who appeared to be basing all of her knowledge of the royal family on Netflix’s The Crown, said, “That is one screwed up group. That is not an easy family to be in. I come from a crazy family but that is really—the rules and regulations, what you have to do, how you have to suppress your feelings, how you can’t really be honest. If you go out and do something crazy, the old lady has a fit.”

But for all of her complaints, Behar really does not like anyone comparing Harry and Meghan to Edward and Wallis Simpson. “He abdicated the throne back in the day because he wanted to marry this American divorcée and they wouldn’t let him have the kingdom,” she said. “The real reason, if you watch The Crown, is because he and his wife were Nazi sympathizers.”

“Don’t compare these two to those two,” she added, “because those two were criminals and these two are not.”

If only the other Meghan had been around to weigh in, but she was off dealing with a “personal matter.”