‘The View’ Host Reacts to JD Vance’s Cringe Come-On

The View host Joy Behar is setting the record straight after JD Vance claimed the two became “best friends” following his appearance on the show this week.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Vance pointed to the grilling he faced from The View hosts in a bizarre attempt to clap back at critics who don’t think he has what it takes to negotiate with Iran.

“I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally, saying, ‘What experience does the vice president of the United States have with hostile, high-stakes negotiations?’ I would point those progressive critics to the fact that just two days ago I spent over an hour on The View,” Vance said. “So I actually have a great experience in very hostile negotiations.”

“I wasn’t in love. Look, I’m not in love with him, and I’m not in love with this administration,” Behar said. Lou Rocco/ABC

The 42-year-old vice president added, “Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians, and she and I are best friends now.”

The absurd brag left The View hosts dumbfounded during Friday’s show.

“What? We were more difficult to deal with than the Iranian government?” Sunny Hostin said incredulously.

“I wish Joy had negotiated this Iran deal—it would’ve been better,” Ana Navarro chimed in.

Hostin then pressed Behar, who had told Vance he wasn’t bad “for a Republican” during a commercial break and later spoke warmly about Vance on a podcast, “I want to know, why were you so—why were you so in love with JD Vance?”

“I wasn’t in love. Look, I’m not in love with him, and I’m not in love with this administration,” Behar, 83, shot back.

Navarro, 54, noted that Vance “came in strategically prepared to disarm us with niceness,” telling Behar, “I mean, it worked on you, didn’t work on me.”

“It did not work on me, Ana,” Behar protested. “It did not. I respect the office; I’m a civilized human being. When someone comes on my show, then you treat them like a human being.”

During Vance’s interview on the show he once called “propaganda” for Democrats, the hosts didn’t shy away from asking the vice president frank questions.

Vance was the third sitting vice president to appear on The View. The View/ABC

Vance was forced to address Trump’s description of affordability being a “hoax,” the stigmatization of Black people in America, and his own previous description of Trump as “America’s Hitler.”

But it was the rapid-fire grilling he faced from The View’s six female co-hosts about the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files that led him to practically beg for a change of topic.

“Let’s talk about the book. I’m here to sell books, please!” he urged.