Sen. J.D. Vance has been struggling to distance himself from countless controversial, often contradictory comments he’s made over the years—none more so than his now-viral 2021 dig on “childless cat ladies” within the Democratic Party.

The Ohio Republican and running mate to Donald Trump attempted to downplay the comment again on Sunday. But The View co-host Ana Navarro wasn’t buying it.

“They’ve given him, J.D. Vance, all these opportunities to clean up his childless cat lady comment, and he hasn’t been able to,” Navarro said. “Like, he ended up apologizing to the cats instead of to the ladies!”

Navarro, who caused a stir last week by posting a nude photo of Melania Trump on Instagram to defend Vice President Kamala Harris, gave her theory for why he hasn’t been able to effectively make amends: “Because he means it. Because that’s his intention. He has said more than once that he thinks people without children, that that’s bad and must be punished… He wants people with children to have more voting rights. He wants people with children to pay less taxes.”

“But here’s what I want to tell him,” Navarro continued. “There are women who have no children because they are free to choose so, and there are women like me who have no children because we couldn’t. And how dare you try to tell me that I am lesser than? How dare you tell me that I have less rights and less voting rights than others?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg concurred, and later offered her theory of the effect the GOP’s rhetoric and policies on women’s reproductive rights might have on women voters.

“Republican men, keep talking about how you’re chopping stuff away, because these women are hearing you,” Goldberg said. “They know how their bodies work, and they know that you don’t.”

She continued, “And you better be paying really close attention because you pissed these women off. You pissed them off. And now they’re looking at y’all going, ‘maybe you’re not the right one.”

“We all have that decision to make because we’re all going to go vote our souls, and our hearts, because we’re voting for each other,” Goldberg finished. “This is us voting for our best interest, all of our best interest.”