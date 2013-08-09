The Week in Weird: A Skyscraper Missing Elevators, ‘Frankenfish’ & More

1. 47-Story High-Rise Forgets Crucial Thing

You had one job. A massive 47-story building in Benidorm, Spain, now the tallest residential building in the European Union at 650 feet high, is facing a serious obstacle: it's missing elevators. The stairs are the only way to get any higher than the 20th floor. Designed to be a symbol of hope and prosperity, the skyscraper has faced quite some issues since construction began, including being taken over by Spain’s “bad bank.” Surprise, surprise: the architects have reportedly resigned.Read it at Gizmodo

2. Mice Skateboard Through Ring of Fire

This is not a drill. Shane Willmott, the Australian known for teaching his pet mice to surf, has taken his skill one step further by getting them to perform on miniature skateboards. The tiny creatures “drop the vert ramp” and do extreme stunts in a tiny skate park built by Willmott. “They love it. Mice are built to surf and skate because their center of gravity is so low,” he said. What’s next? Skiing? Pogo sticking? The possibilities are endless.Read it at Today

3. Man Charged for Rubbing Toast on Car

Not exactly the best way to get on good terms with your neighbor. Christopher Brannon, 34, reportedly rubbed buttered toast on his neighbor's car windshield, according to the South Carolina Sheriff's report. Brannon, who was seen doing the deed in a cleaning motion, was charged with malicious damage to property. The witness described a greasy film on the car and a lonely piece of buttered toast lying nearby. It’s probably best to stick to a friendly wave next time.Read it at KCTV5

4. Manning Brothers in Ridiculous Rap Video

Time to quit the field? Eli and Peyton Manning showed off a very different (and quite impressive) side in their new commercial for DirecTV called “Football on Your Phone.” The NFL quarterbacks, and brothers, donned afros, mullets, and loads of glitzy jewelry in the three-minute spot to promote watching football on a mobile device. Their father, Archie, also made a cameo appearance. Some notable one-liners: “Your phone’s not for callin’ / Your phone's for footballin’” and “What do you get when your football gets down with your phone?” Oh, and there’s also a golden football.Read it at USA Today

5. Giant Panda 'May Be Pregnant'

It finally happened! Giant panda Tian Tian could be pregnant, which means the U.K. may soon be welcoming its first baby panda. Tian Tian’s hormone and protein levels, as well as a change in behavior, are causing a stir. The panda was artificially inseminated in April after two failed attempts at natural mating with the zoo’s male, Yang Guang. The Chinese government lent the pandas to Scotland for a decade at an annual fee of roughly £600,000. “It’s hugely exciting,” director of the zoo’s giant panda program, Lain Valentine said. “Things are looking good.” If true, the cub would be named 100 days after the birth, as the Chinese tradition goes. Our vote’s for Fluffy!Read it at BBC

6. NASA Discovers a New Pink Planet

It’s so pretty! Astronomers found a magenta-colored planet roughly 57 light-years from Earth, only the second colored planet detected to date and the smallest to be seen with a telescope. The planet, named GJ 504b—going to be a tricky nickname—is reportedly the size of Jupiter, but possesses several times its mass. “This is among the hardest planets to explain in a traditional planet-formation framework,” researcher Markus Janson said. “Its discovery implies that we need to seriously consider alternative formation theories, or perhaps to reassess some of the basic assumptions in the core-accretion theory.” Saturn’s got some competition for most flashy planet.Read it at Forbes

7. More Owners Turning Pets Vegan

More cheese fondue for us! A growing number of pet owners are feeding their cats and dogs vegan pet food, according to select company sales. Veganpet’s range, using human-grade organic products, was a top-selling product for Jess Bailey, owner of the Cruelty Free Shop in Australia. But nutritionists are concerned about the diet. Melissa Catt of Sydney's Paddington Cat Hospital said the diet could cause threats and that owners instituting it are “making an inappropriate decision on behalf of another living creature.” Next they’ll be encouraging juicing.Read it at The Australian

8. World-Record ‘Frankenfish’ Caught

Talk about a feast. Caleb Newton, a 27-year-old plumber, set a world record when he snagged a 17-pound, 6-ounce northern snakehead fish in a Virginia creek during a fishing tournament. The fish, native to Asia, was deemed “Frankenfish” due to its appearance. The catch was confirmed by the International Game Fish Association, replacing the two-ounce snakehead caught in Japan in 2004. Gonna need a bigger cooler.Read it at Cumberlink

9. Foot Found Inside Shoe on Beach

Shiny seashells aren’t the only things getting attention on beaches these days. A fisherman found a size 5 1/2 Adidas high-top sneaker with the remains of a foot inside Tuesday, New Jersey State Police said. The gender and age of the victim have not yet been determined. Some of the toes on the right foot had nail polish on them, police reported. The state anthropologist is currently examining the evidence and testing the DNA. You might want to think twice next time you run your fingers through the sand.Read it at Huffington Post

10. Dogs Yawn When Their Masters Do

Copy cats. Dogs can sense when their owner is feeling lazy and tired, and even show signs of empathy by mimicking a yawn, according to new research. Describing the behavior as “contagious yawning,” the study, which took place at the University of Tokyo, observed the reactions of two dozen dogs to their owners as well as strangers. It suggested that “contagious yawning in dogs is emotionally connected in a way similar to humans,” said the study’s conductor. Now, let’s see what happens when you laugh.Read it at MSN