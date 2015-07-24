Theater Victims Were ‘Artistic,’ ‘Smart’
R.I.P.
Two young women, a Louisiana State University-Eunice student and a gift-and-toy shop owner, were identified as the victims shot and killed in the Lafayette movie theater attack Thursday night. Mayci Breaux, of Franklin, Louisiana, was declared dead at the scene, whereas Jillian Johnson, of Lafayette, died at a nearby hospital. Breaux was remebered as a “smart and popular student” who excelled in the Eunice campus’s radiologic technology prgram, where she was a first-year student. Johnson, 33, was known as an artistic and talented young women, well-regarded in Lafayette’s art and music scenes, as a member of the band The Figs.
Lafayette General Hospital announced that they admitted five patients with lower-extremity gunshot wounds following last night's shooting. According to a hospital spokesman, all are expected to make a full recovery and be discharged soon. Two of the five victims were discharged soon after admission, while one victim, who was initially in critical condition, required surgery. The remaining patients are now in stable condition.