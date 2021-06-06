Theresa Balboa’s Neighbor Recalls ‘Loud Scratching’ Sounds After 5-Year-Old Samuel Olson’s Death
NIGHTMARE
A neighbor of the woman charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson says she heard bizarre sounds coming from the apartment where the boy’s body was allegedly left in a bathtub for two days. “The second day we were here, it was probably about 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, we heard loud scratching noises, really, really loud,” neighbor Tiffany Schultz was quoted telling The Sun. She said she and her fiancee had moved in next door to Theresa Balboa on May 11, the day after the boy’s presumed death. Balboa, the girlfriend of the boy’s father, Dalton Olson, is being held on a $500,000 bond after authorities say she was caught with the child’s body in a Texas hotel room.
Court documents show that her roommate, Benjamin Rivera, told investigators Balboa called him on May 10 saying the little boy was dead. He said he arrived back at the apartment to find the boy lying on a bed, unresponsive and bruised. The two allegedly left him in the apartment’s bathtub for two days before placing him in a plastic tote and moving him to a storage unit. Schultz said she was baffled by the sounds coming out of the apartment, which went on for “a good ten or fifteen minutes” and led her fiancee to bang on the wall. “We didn't hear any other noises, it was strange,” she was quoted saying, adding that her fiancee “also saw a truck outside and is convinced he saw a bin in the back, which Samuel could have been in, it’s creepy.”