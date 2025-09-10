Jesse Watters Says MAGA Will ‘Avenge’ Charlie Kirk’s Death

Fox News host Jesse Watters called Charlie Kirk’s death a “turning point” during a broadcast aired shortly after confirmation of the conservative influencer’s passing.

“Trump gets hit in the ear, Charlie [Kirk] gets shot dead,” Watters said. He went on to add, “Think about it... it’s happening. You’ve got trans shooters, you’ve got riots in L.A. They are at war with us, whether we want to accept it or, they are at war with us. And what are we going to do about it? How much political violence are we going to tolerate? And that’s the question we are going to have to ask ourselves.”

Watters called out those on the left, saying “everybody’s accountable.”

“We are sick. We are sad. We are angry. And we are resolute,” he said. “And we are going to avenge Charlie’s death in the way that Charlie wanted to be avenged.”

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday at Utah Valley University campus, where he was giving a speech as part of his “America Comeback Tour.”

Kirk was killed at a Utah college during a stop on what was called the American Comeback Tour. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account. Shortly after, the Associated Press confirmed news of his passing.

“Now, Charlie would want us to put as much pressure on these people as possible,” Watters said.

Kirk was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA)—an organization that advocates for conservative politics on U.S. campuses. He was vocal about his views and advocated for Donald Trump in last year’s election.

Following news of the shooting, Democratic and Republican elected officials came out to condemn political violence in the country.

Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secretary Kennedy/X

“Everybody’s accountable and we’re watching what they’re saying on television and who’s saying what,” Watters said, naming “the politicians, the media, and all these rats out there.”

The conservative influencer’s death comes following other instances of political violence in the past months, including the May shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, in Washington, D.C. and the assassination of a Minnesota Democratic State Representative, Melissa Hortman, at her home in June.

“This can never happen again, it ends now... this is a turning point and we know which direction we’re going,” Watters said.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk is now in custody.