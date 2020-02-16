Third Oklahoma Student Dies After Truck Hit Team of High School Runners

Read it at CNN
A third high school runner struck by a pickup truck in Oklahoma last week passed away on Saturday, authorities said. Senior student Kolby Crum’s death was announced in a statement from Moore Public Schools posted to Facebook. “He finished his race in heaven this morning,” his family said in a statement shared by the school. “Kolby has left his legacy with us—that of kindness, strength and inspiration,” Superintendent Robert Romines said. A 57-year-old man named Max Townsend is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly running down Crum and several other students on Feb. 3. Two other track athletes from the school, Yuridia Martinez and Rachel Freeman, were also killed in the incident.