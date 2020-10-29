My Essential Oil Diffuser Is Giving Me Life While Working From Home

After I ended my relationship, signed a lease for a new apartment, and faced living alone for the first time in a decade, I knew that I needed to do everything in my power to make my home feel warm and nurturing. I purchased crisp white linens and a luxurious, fluffy robe, along with an essential oil diffuser from Amazon, in hopes of transforming my new home into a spa-like retreat.

Fast-forward to a year later: the towels have frayed and the robe is stained with bronzer, but my diffuser remains my favorite item that continuously makes my space feel like a luxurious retreat. The ASAKUKI 300ML Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser ensures that there will always be gentle hints of either eucalyptus or peppermint oil floating through my rooms, never overpowering, but always soothing me at every turn.

The diffuser lives next to a resilient snake plant, on a shelf in my bathroom. Luckily, it’s not a bulky or garish piece of equipment. Each morning, before hopping in the shower, I add a cup of water and five or so drops of oil to the diffuser and put it on the six hour setting.

The soft white glow and subtle mist are mood lifters on even my grumpiest of days. If I’m feeling wild, I’ll punch it up with one of the seven different LED light colors. Once it has exhausted all of its essential oil-infused water, the diffuser quietly shuts down, until I fill her up again the following morning. The only maintenance this gem requires is a quick wipe down every month or so to keep it fresh and clean.

This particular diffuser has become my go-to housewarming gift and truly has the power to transform any space. While working from home may not be exactly the same as checking into a high-end day spa, at least I can pretend when I close my eyes and take a deep, eucalyptus-filled inhale.

ASAKUKI 300ML Premium Essential Oil Diffuser Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

