This Is How Trump Will Destroy His Own Goons: Biographer

President Donald Trump is set to doom his own party in this year’s midterms, his longtime biographer has said.

Author Michael Wolff says a weak economy and a self-obsessed Trump will translate to crushing Republican defeats in November—a blue wave that will vastly diminish the president’s political power in the second half of his second term.

Photo Illustration by The Daily /Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Public Domain

“There’s a central thing that matters here, and it’s that kind of psychological factor: how much wind is against Donald Trump at this point,” Wolff said on the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“And if the wind is against Donald Trump—as it seems now that it is—then it’s over, then it doesn’t matter,” he added. “Then, actually, every individual race matters significantly less. And it just means that the wave is going to carry everybody, carry all of the Democrats into Congress. And effectively cut Donald Trump out.”

Wolff predicted that Trump-endorsed candidates are “absolutely poised” to get washed away in the midterms as a result of MAGA 2.0’s constant chaos.

“He has run, in any political context, a completely irresponsible—forget policy, forget democracy—just from a political point of view,” Wolff said. “It has been completely irresponsible. It has as though been designed to alienate people.”

Last year, Trump visited Pennsylvania to discuss his administration's economic agenda and his its efforts to lower the cost of living. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Co-host Joanna Coles, who is the chief creative and content officer of the Daily Beast, spoke similarly.

“I can’t imagine anything worse right now than being a Republican Congress person hoping to get back into office with this man as the head of the party and as president,” she said. “He’s done nothing to help anybody get back into office. He’s only served to undermine them.”

President Donald Trump's unpopularity could hurt GOP candidates in the midterms, author Michael Wolff said. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Wolff added, “To serve up candidates who have a significantly diminished chance of winning and therefore supporting the party’s majorities, which, it would seem by every indication, they will lose their majority in Congress. And every day they seem to have a better chance of losing their majority.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has been pumping out glowing endorsements of Republican candidates as conservatives scramble to maintain their razor-thin majority in both chambers of Congress.

Democrats, meanwhile, only need to flip a net of four seats to retake the House majority in November. The Democratic Party has flipped at least 30 state seats since Trump returned to power in January 2025. Republicans, by contrast, have flipped zero.

Republicans are facing an uphill battle as polls show resounding dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s performance. A poll from The New York Times found that Trump’s popularity has plummeted in six states that could prove crucial in the midterms: Alaska, Maine, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

A poll by PBS News/NPR/Marist last month found that Trump’s economic approval rating has hit a new low, with 60 percent of Americans overall disapproving of his approach and only 33 percent approving.

Americans’ anxieties over the economy helped boost Trump’s return to office. Now, Frustration with high gas prices could be determining approval of Trump’s performance on the economy, with 78 percent of Americans saying that gas prices had some effect on their household budgets.

Democrats should sense an opportunity to win back control of Congress, Wolff said.

“If [Trump] is blamed, you can get a double whack out of this,” he said. “If he is blamed not only for being Donald Trump but blamed for the economy—and I think that’s what we’re looking at.”