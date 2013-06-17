‘This Is the End’ Craziest Moments Quiz: Which Celeb Did What?

In This Is the End, James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Danny McBride play the roles they were born to play: themselves. The film follows the stars and a dozen or so of their famous friends—including Michael Cera, Mindy Kaling, Jason Segel, Emma Watson, and, strangely, Rihanna—as they grapple with the world ending around them. As it turns out, they do so selfishly, obnoxiously, and despicably.

The actors all play exaggerated, unflattering, deplorable versions of themselves, and hilarity ensues when the A-listers act like total jerks and do unfathomably shocking things. Who reveals an alarming cocaine habit? Who has sex with the devil? If you’re one of the people who helped the film earn $32 million since its release Wednesday, take our quiz to see if you can match the bad deed from the film with the star who commits it.

WARNING: Spoilers lie ahead!!!

1. Who says, “If I don’t fuck Michael Cera tonight, I’m going to blow my brains out?”

a) Rihannab) Mindy Kalingc) Emma Watsond) Seth Rogen

2. Who is so coked out that he smacks Rihanna’s butt?

a) Michael Cerab) Jonah Hillc) Aziz Ansarid) Jason Segel

3. Who receives oral sex from two women in the big party scene?

a) Rihannab) Michael Cerac) Jason Segeld) Seth Rogen

4. Who sings an original song titled “Take Your Panties Off”?

a) Craig Robinsonb) James Francoc) Jason Segeld) Rihanna

5. Who heartlessly kicks Aziz Ansari into a hole, causing him to plummet to his death, instead of trying to save him?

a) Jason Segelb) Jay Baruchelc) Kevin Hartd) Michael Cera

6. Who says the line “James Franco didn’t suck any dick last night? Now I know you guys are tripping”?

a) Danny McBrideb) Jay Baruchelc) Seth Rogend) Craig Robinson

7. Who is a passionate Backstreet Boys fan?

a) Danny McBrideb) Jay Baruchelc) James Francod) Craig Robinson

8. Who comes cringe-inducingly close to feeding Jonah Hill like a bird?

a) Danny McBrideb) Jay Baruchelc) James Francod) Craig Robinson

9. Who turns and tries to kill everyone?

a) Jay Baruchelb) Jonah Hillc) James Francod) Danny McBride

10. Who gets raped by the devil?

a) Danny McBrideb) Jonah Hillc) Seth Rogend) Jay Baruchel

11. Who gets in trouble because he can’t control his ejaculation?

a) James Francob) Seth Rogenc) Aziz Ansarid) Danny McBride

12. Who tries to eat James Franco?

a) Craig Robinsonb) Seth Rogenc) Danny McBrided) Jonah Hill

Answers: 1. b; 2. a; 3.b; 4. a; 5. c; 6. a; 7. b; 8. c; 9. d; 10. b; 11. d; 12. c