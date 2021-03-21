This Mom Is Doing OnlyFans to Pay for Her Daughter’s Law School

Marcela Alonso has never been in higher demand. The 41-year-old Latina, who calls New York City her home, has been inundated with OnlyFans requests during the pandemic—and nearly all of them, she says, are coming from young, lonely men craving intimacy.

“They come to an older woman because it became very hard for these younger guys to date, and they do have sexual needs. But I’m also giving them this guidance on what to do. One of my fans was asking if they should go back to school for their master’s, and another wanted dating tips,” she says, adding, “I’ve made more money now than I ever did when I was younger.”

According to Alonso, she’s been pulling in about $20,000 a month during the pandemic off of OnlyFans alone—though a chunk of that goes toward paying for marketing costs and assistants to help manage her accounts. The surge began in March and April at the start of the pandemic, where she says she was “waking up with $300 requests for video calls” and “had to raise my price because of the heavy demand.”

Now, she charges $100 per call—and those usually last about twenty or so minutes. She also has thousands of fans who pay a $4.55 a month subscription fee to her OnlyFans, in addition to her VIP account and premium Snapchat hustle. And she’s ramped up her OnlyFans output with one special person in mind.

“I’ve had to go full-force with my OnlyFans to not only pay my bills, but to take really good care of my eldest,” says Alonso. “When she gets into law school, I want her to feel free to go to any school she wants.”

It’s a tribute, she says, to her late father. “My daughter is studying for the LSATs, and I lost my father about two years ago, and her goal is to be able to go to law school and I really want to be able to pay for that and don’t want her to encounter any debt,” she shares. “I want to be able to pay off all her loans and cushion her. It’s what my father would have wanted.”

Alonso has been a sex worker since the age of 18, and began stripping to help raise her young daughter while also covering her college education at the University of South Florida, where she graduated with a major in marketing. And she did it all on her own.

“I had my daughter at 16, and my family turned their back on me. Nobody helped me,” she says. “I remember back then minimum wage was like $4.75. It was crazy. And welfare didn’t help much. She’s the reason I started stripping. Giving her the best life has always been my goal.”

She worked as a stripper at Mons Venus in Tampa, Florida—which helped pay for her daughter’s pricey Catholic school in Florida, as well as tutors—followed by a stint at the Crazy Horse Too in Las Vegas.

“Never had trouble sending her to Catholic school, either—the Catholic Church likes their money,” she chuckles.

Around 2012, Alonso began dabbling in phone sex, followed by some work as a findom. She joined OnlyFans in 2017, and it took a little while to build a dedicated fanbase.

“I’ve had a harder time because I’m Hispanic, and it’s harder for Black and brown individuals to make money [as sex workers],” offers Alonso. “It’s kind of a Caucasian woman’s world.”

There have been times where she’s tried to transition into other lines of work—including trying her hand at real estate and working “a union job in California”—but she’s found it “very difficult through the years to establish a regular job,” even with her four-year degree. When the pandemic hit, she was juggling a full-time day job along with her sex work but couldn’t make ends meet.

“Then the pandemic hit, and my money blew up,” she says. “I have guys as young as 20 years old to as old as 35. That’s my demographic, and they love me. I’m a MILF. I don’t have any older guys. The younger generation really respects me and my privacy, whereas I’ve had some fans who are older that aren’t as respectful of my boundaries and are more like stalkers.”

In addition to the upcoming law school bill, Alonso is currently working to pay off her daughter’s remaining $46,000 in student loans—but is hoping for a little help from the newly-minted Commander in Chief.

“We’re waiting on Biden,” she explains.

Alonso has recently been networking on Clubhouse, the trendy invite-only audio app, with the aim of segueing into a more behind-the-scenes business role, either in the sex-work industry or beyond. She’s also proud of the fact that she’s navigated this long, perilous journey stone-cold sober. And now, her daughter—an ace student—is just one step away from realizing her dream.

“I have an adult child that’s going to be going to law school,” she declares. “I’m so excited to support her.”