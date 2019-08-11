CHEAT SHEET
PROBE THIS
With a Rare High Rating and Versatile Features, You’ll Want to Take a Look at This Wireless Meat Thermometer
I come across lots of cooking accessories and wireless thermometers are often among them. And when I saw that this very highly-rated model was on sale for $35, I had to check it out. The Te-Rich Wireless Meat Thermometer is normally $57 but using code L5Y9XE7L at checkout drops it to $34. And with a 4.9-star average rating from 99 reviewers, you’ll want to see this deal for yourself. The wireless in the name refers to your ability to keep track of its output on your phone, rather than how you use it to read temperature. It can track up to six different things at the same time via six color-coded, heatproof probes you plug into it. And the thermometer itself is magnetic so you can easily store it on your stove or grill. With preset cook times and custom ones, you can set up your phone to alert you when your masterpiece is ready and go on about your day. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.