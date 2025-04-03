This Year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Needed a Right-Wing Comic

As someone who has hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, I was extremely disappointed upon hearing the unceremonious cancelation of this year’s host, Amber Ruffin. The reason given by White House Correspondents’ Association President Eugene Daniels: “At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division…”

What?! Consequential moment?! You mean the moment the WHCA decided to “DOGE” their handpicked emcee choice because some MAGA minion got triggered on X? The moment the WHCA tried to act like this was the idea all along and it’s not their fault that you believed them when they hired a comedian? That’s on you, apparently. Or was it the moment the WHCA decided that divisiveness is created by those pointing it out with humor, not those manufacturing it with callousness?

President Barack Obama listens to comedian Larry Wilmore at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016. Yuri Gripas/REUTERS

That’s the irony of the whole thing: President Trump is the one engaged in the politics of division. That’s his jam! Amber would’ve been engaged in the jokes of division—a distinction with an important difference. C’mon WHCA, you’re supposed to be punching up not sucking up!

By the way, I don’t think it’s so deathly important to have a comedian host the dinner. It’s the whole cowardly ‘cancel culture’ thing that bothers me. It’s not like the association didn’t know what they were getting with Amber. (Just this past February, Daniels said of her, “When I begin to think about what entertainer would be a perfect fit for the dinner this year, Amber was immediately top of my list.”)

Have you actually seen Amber’s work? Just when you think she only wants to charm you with her sly, sometimes silly, political satire, she’ll take a sword to slice through the heart of your expectations.

And I don’t want this to just be a defense of Amber. If the WHCA was truly concerned about meeting this “consequential moment,” why wouldn’t they choose a comedian from the other side of the aisle? Comedians on the left aren’t the only funny people out there. If ever there was time for the establishment left to get a comedy takedown from a top-notch comic on the right, now is that time! Greg Gutfeld, Tony Hinchcliffe or Andrew Schulz—just to name a few—would have been excellent choices.

Fox host Greg Gutfeld is followed by a protester holding an anti-Trump sign outside the NewsCorp Building in New York City on January 30, 2024. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

They also would’ve delivered “divisive” jokes, many of which I probably would disagree with, but that’s not the point. The point is to not shut down comic voices but to amplify and even broaden them. Especially in these times.

After all, if we’re to believe that “Democracy dies in darkness,” couldn’t we also believe that “Liberation is lifted through laughter?”