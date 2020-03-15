Thousands Freely Leave Miami Cruise Ship After Passenger Tested Positive for COVID-19

Read it at Miami Herald
Almost 4,000 passengers walked off the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia in Miami on Sunday without any screening for the novel coronavirus after a passenger infected with the virus was allowed to depart the ship several days prior. MSC Cruises was reportedly informed that the former passenger tested positive for the virus days after thousands of people joined the remaining 103 passengers from the previous eight-day Caribbean cruise for the next leg of the trip. The cruise company said seven crew members who were exposed to the infected passenger were being quarantined, but 3,877 people were allowed to leave the ship on Sunday without being tested. MSC Cruises told the Miami Herald that the ship “received clearance” from health authorities to let passengers disembark freely.