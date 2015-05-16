Thousands Rescued in Mediterranean

CHEAT SHEET
The Italian Coast Guard rescued some 2,452 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea Thursday, as a slew of desperate citizens have been fleeing from Africa and the Middle East. Over 34,000 migrants have arrived in Italy from January through May of this year while nearly 2,000 have died in their attempts to make to the country. The European Union's executive arm, the European Commission, outlined a new strategy for migration policy including immigrant quotas on Wednesday.